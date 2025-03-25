Server Engineer
2025-03-25
A successful Server Engineer is responsible for the engineering and operational support of compute and storage equipment in Broadridge Data Centers. This role is critical in ensuring the seamless operation of servers, storage, and other IT infrastructure that supports business-critical applications and services.
Key Responsibilities:
Installation and Maintenance:
Install, configure, and maintain servers, storage devices
Perform routine maintenance tasks such as software installation / removal, configuration changes, vulnerability management.
Monitoring and Diagnostics:
Monitor system performance, capacity, and availability using various tools and dashboards.
Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues, including server failures, network outages, or storage problems.
Troubleshooting:
Respond to alerts from monitoring systems in real-time to prevent or minimize downtime.
Conduct root cause analysis for recurring issues to implement permanent fixes.
Documentation:
Maintain accurate documentation of infrastructure configurations, maintenance activities, and incident responses.
Update operational procedures and system diagrams to reflect current states.
Security Compliance:
Participate in security audits and implement security measures as required.
Emergency Response:
Be available for emergency calls for critical system failures, which might include after-hours or weekend work on a rotation basis.
Collaboration:
Work closely with other IT teams, including network engineers, system administrators, and software developers.
Coordinate with external vendors for equipment repairs or upgrades.
Training and Development:
Keep abreast of new technologies and methodologies in data center management.
Participate in training sessions and might occasionally train new staff or interns.
Data Center Management
If needed, assist Data Center staff with racking / stacking or emergency response.
Basic Qualifications:
5+ years in a similar role
Ability to clearly communicate orally and in writing with engineers, vendors, managers, business, clients.
Ability to write standard operating procedures, documentation, strategy documents and roadmaps
Solid knowledge of VMware ESXi 7.x and 8.x, VMware, Red Hat Linux or Windows Server Operating systems
Comfortable in several scripting languages (PowerShell, Python, Ruby, Go, etc).
Understanding of SAN, multi-path and storage technologies
Capacity Planning
Preferred Qualifications:
Good understanding of centralized configuration management, orchestration, and infrastructure as code techniques (Ansible or Chef, Terraform).
Kubernetes and container platforms (Tanzu / Openshift)
Experience with Observability / Monitoring tooling - Datadog, Splunk, ELK.
Experienced on NSX-V & NSX-T implementation along with micro-segmentation.
Certification of RHCE, MSCE / Azure Administrator, VCP or equivalent are advantageous.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
E-post: Hanna.Jacobson@broadridge.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions AB
STOCKHOLM
