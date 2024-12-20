Senior Verification Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a Senior Verification Engineer with test Experience with the linux or android OS for an assignment role that involves both automation and manual testing for the Service Platform Verification team. You will work with in a KanBan team (scrum/KANBAN -mythology) that performs full system verification on both rigs and vehicles for the connectivity products and Services. The Verification engineers main tasks are to develop test methods (primarily manually executed but also some automation), integration work, develop simulations and verify the telematics products and services on system level. You will also be responsible for a couple of E2E function as the Verification function owner.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities. Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2025-02-27. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Core Responsibilities
• Perform verification on a full system level and/or Embedded SW
• Develop and improve test methods and tools
• Perform exploratory testing on the telematics product
• Improve test environment and hands-on work with test rigs
• Develop simulation
• Document test methods
• Be responsible for couple of E2E function as Verification function owner
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
• Experience from verification work in distributed embedded system
• Experience with doing test automation scripts in phython
• Relevant experience in verification tool chains (e.g Vector CAN tools, CANoe).
• Its good have experience with test tools and framework - i.e. REST API test, stress test, API automation test, web and mobile UI automation test, etc
• Good to have experience on Android Application testing
• Well spoken and written English
It is meritorious if you have knowledge or skills in:
• Master's degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education
• Experience of Volvo AB
• Truck driving license
• Jira
• SE-Tool
• Protus
• Develop simulations in CANoe
• Robot framework
• Jenkins
• Telematics and Infotainment market knowledge
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9075998