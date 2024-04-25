Senior UX Designer
About the team:
The Cross Brand Experience team is a central team in Schibsted Media, and we work in close collaboration with our news brands, such as VG & Aftenposten in Norway and Aftonbladet & SvD in Sweden. The mission for the Cross Brand Experience team is to work holistically and develop the Schibsted Media ecosystem experience across our brands. This is no ordinary team, it is a community that cherishes an inclusive and warm atmosphere where we support each other and take joint responsibility to succeed in our mission. The team consists of a constellation of talented UX researchers, UX designers and content designers. In this position you work closely with different stakeholders, product and tech teams in all phases of product development from research, prototyping, design, through to user testing. This makes for an exciting role, where you as a designer will create products that cater to a wide audience with differences in needs.
What will you do in this role?
- Create new designs (e.g., user flows, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes) and communicate design internally.
- Help define the user interface for new and existing products and features.
- Collaborate with user researchers, product managers, engineering managers, tech leads, developers and business representatives across Schibsted Media.
- Be a part of a highly qualified team of researchers and designers positioned in Oslo and Stockholm. Contributing your knowledge and fostering team collaboration.
Key competencies:
- Have 3+ years experience working with intermediate/complex interaction design projects for web and mobile.
- User of the tools you need to create great experiences. We use Figma for UI.
- Have in-depth knowledge in product creation/ideation, design and prototyping.
- Able to run processes independently, without support from colleagues.
- Able to design usable solutions to complex interactions and workflows.
- Able to design sketches and prototypes in relation to an already established design system.
- Can communicate scenarios, end-to-end experiences, interaction models, and screen designs to stakeholders and the teams that will be implementing them.
- Can iterate quickly and design within an agile development process.
- Experience in working in close collaboration with UX researchers, UX designers, content designers, product managers and software engineers.
- Actively be part of the always improving ways of working within the UX field.
- Since our products are in Norwegian and Swedish, it is important that you speak and write fluently in Norwegian or Swedish.
- For this position we value strong interaction design skills. We are looking for a designer eager to create highly functional application user interfaces.
- As we are responsible for Schibsted's design system, it would be an added bonus if you have experience in building and maintaining a design system. However, this is not a requirement.
We offer:
- An inclusive team culture that promotes empathy and trust, with the goal of everyone feeling empowered to be themselves.
- A unique opportunity to learn a lot about designing and running a successful subscription business for millions of users.
- The opportunity to play a critical role in improving the user journey across brands and contributing to a sustainable business model.
- A fantastic bunch of colleagues that want to work with you!
- Schibsted UX Community across Oslo and Stockholm.
- A great set of working tools.
- Flexible working hours, and the possibility to work from home 2-3 days a week.
- We invest in growing you and your competence by letting you spend 10% of your working time to develop.
- Multiple internal learning sessions, breakfast seminars, Schibsted Talks, and other fun events.
- Schibsted Learning Lab, a company-wide learning platform to improve your skills and support your career development.
- You can receive a supplementary remuneration according to the collective agreement when on parental leave. Applies if you have been employed for more than a year.
- We offer health promotion benefits.
If this sounds like you, please send us your resume and share your portfolio with us. We will handle applications on a ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 6,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Product & Tech is responsible for product development and technology platforms for News Media brands. The unit consists of product managers, software engineers, UX experts, and user researchers. Most of our teams work distributed, with colleagues in Oslo, Stockholm, Krakow, Gdansk, Bergen, and Stavanger. Ersättning
