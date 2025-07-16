Senior UX Designer - Intelligent Electrical Systems
Pratexo AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-07-16
The Opportunity
We are seeking an accomplished Senior UX Designer with deep domain expertise to help shape the next generation of intelligent infrastructure platforms.
What You'll Do
Lead the design of complex software applications that interact with electrical infrastructure systems, including SCADA, DERMS, microgrid controllers, and IoT-based architectures.
Translate user and domain expert insights into intuitive workflows and elegant interfaces for highly technical users-electrical engineers, operations managers, and data scientists.
Drive UI/UX efforts for platforms focused on condition monitoring, predictive analytics, and AI-based decision support.
Collaborate closely with product managers, system architects, and AI/ML engineers to refine requirements and ensure exceptional user-centric design.
Conduct field research, usability testing, and iterative improvements across desktop and mobile applications.
Advocate for design quality and consistency across all digital touchpoints.
What We're Looking For
Must-Have Experience
Extensive background designing UX/UI for software platforms related to complex electrical installations (e.g., smart grids, renewable energy systems, or utility infrastructure).
Proven ability to create effective user experiences for technical domains with heavy data, control systems, and real-time monitoring.
Strong portfolio showcasing design solutions for condition monitoring, analytics dashboards, and AI-powered insights.
Demonstrated success working in agile product teams and shipping enterprise or industrial-grade software.
Experience with platforms leveraging edge computing, distributed architectures, or AI/ML at the edge is a significant plus.
