Senior Unreal Visualization Artist
2023-09-30
Assignment Description:
As a senior Unreal Visualization Artist you will work collaboratively as a part of the Inhouse design team. You will work cross projects and play an important part of our Design Visualization team. You will be part of producing CGI material for mainly inhouse review and decision purposes.
Work must be done mainly at the client's office in Gothenburg.
Requirements:
• Strong portfolio based on your own work with Unreal Engine
• Experience with 3ds Max, Substance Suite
• Strong knowledge of lighting and camera work
• Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
• Understanding materials and texturing
• CAD optimization and scene performance expertise
Beneficial:
• Experience from automotive context.
• C++ and Python knowledge
• Interest in VR/AR.
• Blender and other software knowledge
• Experience or interest in Photography
Software and IT:
Main software is Unreal Engine & Adobe CC. Right candidate needs to have the ability to keep a high level of realism in his/hers work.
Personal attributes:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding environment.
