Join the ASKO Appliances team as a Senior UI/UX Designer, where you can ideate and develop the design of our web and app-based platforms, while also increasing the capability and way of working on digital product design within our organization.
Role
ASKO Appliances, a Scandinavian brand developing and producing major domestic appliances in Europe for a global market, is looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer to join our team. We are passionate about designing for a world in transformation and strongly believe in ecosystem development, including digitalization and sustainability as part of the main pillars. As our Senior UI/UX Designer, you will ideate and develop the design on our web and app-based platforms related to our physical product offer. You will work in an international environment with many international touchpoints, and your role will be critical in contributing to the development, evaluation, and documentation of all novel interaction as well as continuous improvements of defined parts of our smart solutions and services.
In addition to the responsibilities listed above, as our Senior UI/UX Designer, you will also be responsible for increasing the capability and way of working on digital product design within our organization. You will concreate the development of design guidelines and standards to ensure consistency across all platforms, and you will work in cross functional teams to develop and implement best practices for user-centered design, agile development, and continuous improvement.
By increasing the capability and way of working on digital product design, you will help us to deliver better products and services to our customers, while also improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our design and development processes.
To provide you with an idea of our digital aspirations and the projects we are involved in, we invite you to take a look at some of our award-winning solutions.
iF - ASKO D700 dishwasher series (ifdesign.com)
iF - ASKO ElevateTM induction hobs with integrated extraction (ifdesign.com)
Responsibilities
Your role will be to serve as an engine throughout the entire design process, from inspiration and research to building digital prototypes, validate with end consumers and define detailed design together with developers. You will be responsible for prototyping our ideas and hypotheses of what might be ASKO's future digital offer and how it might be accessed and experienced.
Your responsibilities also include:
Collaborating with UI-UX designers, product managers, and developers to design user-friendly interfaces and experiences for our end-users
Conducting user research and testing to validate design decisions
Creating wireframes, high-fidelity prototypes, and design specifications
Developing and implementing design guidelines and standards to ensure consistency across all platforms
Managing competing project priorities and constraints in a structured, methodical, and analytical way
Being flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules
Moderating brainstorming and ideation sessions with internal and external stakeholders
Driving, motivating, leading the development of best practices for user-centered design, agile development, and continuous improvement
Mentoring and coaching other designers and developers to improve their digital product design skills and knowledge[KL1]
Establish a strong foundation for digital design within ASKO premium product and design management.
Requirements
To be considered for this position, you must have:
A bachelor's or master degree in graphics design, Interaction design, human factors, human-computer interaction, multimedia design or a related field, or equivalent education
Minimum 7 years of experience designing across multiple platforms
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Dutch and Chinese language skills are beneficial
Knowhow about embedded user interfaces and understanding of IoT solution limitations and possibilities
A positive outlook and can identify opportunities rather than limitations.
Skills
We require the following skills and experience:
Highly skilled in Figma and/or Sketch
Skilled in using relevant parts of the Adobe suite
Creative problem solver, passionate to work on complex challenges
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Team-oriented and curious by nature
Passionate about always trying to create real value to our end-users
Capability to share knowledge and expertise to others
Should be comfortable working in an environment where they need to establish their own course of action.
At ASKO, we are committed to sustainability, and we are looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer who shares our passion for creating sustainable solutions for our consumers. You will be a key player in helping us achieve our goal of developing products and services that are not only user-friendly but also sustainable. You will collaborate with our team to ensure that our digital platforms are designed with sustainability in mind, and that we are using the latest technologies to reduce our carbon footprint.
The Senior UI/UX Designer can work from different locations: Lidkoping (Sweden) and/or Amsterdam, Duiven (Netherlands). (Hybrid).
The position is a permanent employment
If you are a curious and experienced UI/UX designer with great communication skills, and you are passionate about creating sustainable smart solutions and services, then we want to hear from you. Join our team at ASKO Appliances and help us design for a better world.
