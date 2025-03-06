Senior UI Designer
IO Interactive AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2025-03-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
IO Interactive is currently looking for a Senior UI Designer to join Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.
This is a permanent position based in one of our studios, with the option to work from home up to two days per week.
What you will do:
Collaborate with game designers and engineers in the creation of user interface and user experience to help define and develop games.
Explore UI designs and implement visual prototypes using appropriate prototype tools and/or in-game.
Create and maintain UI designs and technical documentation.
Iterate on look and feel of the UI, incorporating feedback from design, stakeholders, and playtests to produce the most user friendly and visually compelling experience possible.
Translate concepts into producible game elements.
Fix bugs and optimize game assets for required performance and to comply with specifications on various platforms.
Who you are:
Familiarity with a scripting language (i.e. JavaScript, Lua, ActionScript, or Python).
Has a keen artistic eye with strong graphic design and motion graphic skills.
Ability to respond elegantly to creative changes.
Ability to maximize result under strong technical constraints.
5+ years in AAA game development in a UI role.
A dedicated team player, yet able to work independently.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about Project 007. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Kontakt
Lucas Rundle lucasr@ioi.dk Jobbnummer
9205831