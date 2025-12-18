Senior Test Leader
2025-12-18
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Senior Test Leader to join our team working on the testing of autonomous vehicles. In this role, you will focus on our ways of working and help ensure that our next-generation driver-assist and autonomous driving features are reliable, safe, and ready for the road. You will work with defining and implementing our Verification & Validation (V&V) strategies for each product defined, addressing both problems and challenges. You will also take part in the overall Autonomous Transport System (ATS) V&V strategy, shaping the process for the Section of Verification, and work closely with development teams and system engineers.
Job Responsibilities
You will be part of a diverse team working with the evolving V&V strategy in a high-paced technical domain, where we as a team develop our ways of working.
Your tasks will include:
* Define and implement V&V strategies for autonomous vehicle programs.
* Plan, lead, and coordinate cross-functional testing activities across the V&V phase.
* Implement test strategies, test plans, and test specifications in collaboration with Safety, System Engineering, and V&V teams.
* Ensure traceability from requirements to test cases and KPIs.
* Oversee execution of tests in SIL, HIL, track, and public road.
* Analyze test results and provide a test verdict with high confidence.
* Contribute to risk-based testing, safety case inputs, and compliance with ISO 26262, CyberSecurity, and SOTIF.
* Responsible for Vehicles and Test Facilities planning.
* Develop, coach, and align teams' ways-of-working.
Who You Are
We are looking for an experienced test professional with excellent co-operation and communication skills. You like to see things getting done and enjoy creating common goals. You have a strategic and analytical mindset and a structured way of working. You thrive in fast-paced environments and consistently deliver results, even when working with short or flexible time frames and adapting to changing inputs and requirements.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor 's or Master's degree in a relevant field (or equivalent experience).
* Experience in system or software testing in complex domains (automotive, robotics, aerospace, industrial).
* Strong knowledge of requirements engineering and ability to structure requirements for testability.
* Experience with structured test analysis techniques (e.g., equivalence partitioning, boundary value analysis, scenario-based testing).
* Experience with automated testing and principles of CI/CD development.
* Experience from working with simulation tools in system test environments.
* Knowledge of safety and quality standards (ISO 26262, ISO 21448, ISTQB, or similar) is a plus.
* Strong proficiency in English is a must; German, Swedish, or other languages are a plus.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experiences and perspectives are valuable to us.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-12. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Cecilia Yu, Head of V&V Strategy and Test Leadership, cecilia.yu@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
