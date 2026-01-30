Senior Test Lead

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-01-30


JD
• Testing Infotainment applications integrated with vehicle systems, covering the ART Driver & Vehicle information parts of the Infotainment system (e.g. Driver Information Monitor, AD/ADAS, telltales, Car status notifications, Climate controls, Vehicle controls, Vehicle settings, Charging settings, Park Assist Camera)
• Performing cross-platform validation to ensure consistent functionality across different hardware environments.
• Identifying, reproducing, and documenting software bugs with clear and actionable reports.
• Executing both manual and automated test cases (where applicable) and document test reports for weekly regressions.
• Collaborating with development teams to clarify requirements and expected behaviors.
• Using designated tools for issue tracking, test case management, and documentation.
• Perform testing in car using early development stage software.
Needed Skil
• Experience with test case execution, and defect reporting.
• Proficiency in using documentation tools such as Jira
• Proficiency in using simulation tools such as CANoe and CANalyzer.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in agile development environments.
• Strong communication skills in English (written and verbal).
• Valid B-class driver's license and comfort with driving test vehicles.

