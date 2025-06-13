Senior Technical Web Editor
2025-06-13
We are looking for a Sr. Technical Web Editor for a global company in Lund.
Start is in September 2025, 4 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Job summary:
We are looking for a Technical Web Editor to join the Digital Solutions Development team within PS&E Automation & Solution. In this role, you will support multiple software development teams by creating, maintaining, and optimizing user and configuration documentation for our digital products in the Food & Beverage industry.
You will work in a global, cross-functional environment and play a key role in ensuring our documentation is clear, consistent, and aligned with the needs of our users and stakeholders.
What You'll Do:
As a Technical Editor, you will:
Develop and maintain high-quality user manuals, configuration guides, and help content for software products.
Migrate legacy documentation into Madcap Flare to enable single-source publishing to HTML5 and PDF.
Create and manage Context Sensitive Help (CSH) content integrated into software interfaces.
Collaborate with developers, UX designers, and product owners to ensure documentation accuracy and usability.
Use Confluence and Git to manage documentation workflows and version control.
Define and improve documentation standards, templates, and processes across international teams.
We believe you have:
Minimum 5 years of experience as a Technical Editor or in a similar role within a software development environment.
Expert knowledge of Madcap Flare, HTML5, CSS, and Confluence.
Experience with Git or other version control systems.
Experience with AI tools will be considered a plus
Strong understanding of software development processes and user-centered documentation.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work effectively in diverse, cross-functional teams.
A strong quality focus and a proactive approach to continuous improvement.
A willingness to challenge the status quo and drive innovation in documentation practices.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in September 2025, 4 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
