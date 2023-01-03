Senior Technical Architect
We are hiring a Senior Technical Architect with below expertise:
CPI - Cloud Maintenance Updates, Monitoring and statistics of internal API's that are Consumed.
SAP PI/PO - Onboard Partners and build Integration interfaces for Suppliers / Partners and VAN
Managing SAP BTP services cloud connectors
Build ODATA / SOAP / REST APIs for Partners.
Reuse SAP Standards artifcats and integrate with Cloud and on-premises application using core EDI Interfacing concepts, mapping, data formats such as EDIFACT, TRADACOM and X12.
Use Solution Manager as our SAP global monitoring tool and to update BIS documents.
Certificate handling for all Partners and managing EDI standard changes.
Administration of ports and firewalls (white listening) opening for all B2B customers.
Responsible for defining and documenting architecture, capturing, and documenting non-functional (architectural) requirements, preparing estimates, and defining technical solutions to proposals (RFPs).
Provide technical leadership to project team to perform design to deployment related activities, provide guidance, perform reviews, prevent, and resolve technical issues.
Provide inputs to the strategy and roadmap team, Continuous improvements, Govern and support maintenance, Develop and implement higher level of automation. Så ansöker du
