Senior System engineer electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
System Engineer - Electromobility
Get ready to recharge! The biggest technology shift within the automotive industry in decades has just begun. We want you to be a part of that journey together with us.
Role description:
Volvo Penta is now building a new organization within the electromobility area. The role as System Engineer is a position within our Architecture and functionality team and is a fantastic opportunity for you to create something new. We need your experience and eagerness to find new solutions and be able to face these challenges.
Together with colleagues at Volvo Penta and within the Volvo Group you will take the lead in driving this area from a Volvo Penta perspective. You will be involved in determining new software functions and system solutions for our electromobility platform, that will be used both in marine and industrial applications worldwide.
Your focus areas will be:
Define and work with the function implementation plan for our E-Mob projects
Develop and document unique software functions for Volvo Penta 's E-Mob applications
Cooperation within Penta and the Volvo group for development of the electromobility platform
Develop test and verification methods on system level
Test and verify new functions in our test rigs and as wells in real applications
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to have a Master of Science and several years experience in the electromobility area, preferably within the automotive industry and with knowledge about functional safety. However, to us it is you and your personality that is the most important assets for us.
You value customer relationships and understands that deadlines must be met and at the same time have and a genuine interest of new technology. You are capable of working effectively in a multicultural company, dealing with both local and global stakeholders. In addition to this you have strong self-management skills with a high level of energy and flexibility. Your strong networking and communication skills will be a great benefit for us.
Are we the perfect match?
We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box. Doing the same thing we did yesterday will not make much of a difference, the change is the key to success. We are agile and our ambition is to use your curiosity, dialogue and teamwork to find new solutions.
If you have further questions call:
Martin Sanne, hiring manager +46739025260
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7962640