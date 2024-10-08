Senior System Engineer
We are seeking a Senior System Engineer to join our Network and Cloud team. We offer you a network role where you will help maintain and evolve both our datacentre and end-user networks and play an important role in our transformation to cloud and software-defined network.
Most of all, this is a job for you who believe that having fun at work is crucial and if you also have a passion for automation tools, we want to hear from you!
About the role:
Our infrastructure is built for reliability and scalability, currently handling more than 15 000 000 IoT devices and over 35 000 signals per second achieving availability values of 99,99%. Our philosophy is that we should be able to lose an entire datacenter but never lose an important alarm signal.
As a Senior System Engineer at Verisure Innovation, you will be given an important role in our transformation to cloud and software-defined network. We offer you a network role where you will help maintain and evolve both our datacentre and end-user networks. This is a chance to become part of a truly passionate and cheerful team and to use your network skills to serve a highly successful enterprise with excellent IT services.
As our Senior System Engineer some of your tasks will be:
* Day N operations of Cisco ACI and Palo Alto firewalls
* Build and enhance automation scripts
* Setup of new S2S VPN with BGP
* Troubleshoot across network services
The role is located in Malmö.
About you
You are eager to learn new things and you thrive in an environment where you are expected to contribute with your drive and "let's do this" attitude. Accountability, efficiency, and teamwork are some keywords for you at work. Verisure is characterized by a very humble environment, and we support you in the best way for you to be able to contribute.
Qualifications
* Good knowledge in Cisco routers/switches and Palo Alto firewalls
* Good knowledge of dynamic routing protocols like EIGRP and BGP
* Experienced with Linux
* Skills and experience with automation tools
* Fluency in English, oral and written
Moreover, not a must but a great advantage, if you have experience with:
* Ansible/NAPALM/Git/Terraform
* F5 LTM
* Prometheus, Grafana
* Agile development methods
About us:
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity. Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest double-digit growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.
