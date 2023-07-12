Senior Supplier Performance Management Engineer - Traction Batteries
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektrikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
We're looking for someone with experience from the Lithium-ion battery cell and module area to ensure that our customers receive the premium quality level they expect.
What you will do
Supplier Performance Management engineer (SPM) for Traction Batteries overall activities are focused on product and process performance at external suppliers, supporting both new programs and running production. In this role, you will be a key player in leading supplier readiness, performance and development activities for your category within the Propulsion. You will be involved in all phases of the Volvo supplier business, from strategic work to running production. Together with your colleagues in the Global Category Team, R&D colleagues and suppliers you are responsible to secure supplier readiness from early phase to launch in projects and challenge suppliers to continuously improve their Q&D performance in running production.
Belonging to the Propulsion procurement organization, you will also be an important member of the category team working closely together with buyers and cost engineers for a specific commodity, in this case batteries.
In addition, you will be responsible for the following activities:
What you'll bring
This position is for you who enjoy building and maintaining relationships both within Volvo Cars and externally at our suppliers. You like to take initiatives, ownership and work both independant but also in a team. You enjoy using your communications skills to coach and drive the suppliers forward. You are not afraid to face demanding situations and take action to protect the interests of Volvo Cars and our customers.
• Master's degree in Electrochemistry, Material science or equivalent with focus towards battery technology or equivalent experience within the field.
• Practical knowledge and experience in the area of high voltage battery systems, components and power electronics with at least two years of experience of cell production.
• Knowledge of quality methods used in automotive industry (e.g. APQP, PPAP, FMEA, 8D
etc.).
• Driver 's license.
• Ability to travel on frequent basis (incl. long term international travels)
Like to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you like more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at ghader.heravi@volvocars.com
or the recruiter at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
Kindly register your application as soon as possible, but not later than 2023-08-14.
Please note due to GDPR we only accept applications via our Recruitment Tool.
Lithium-ion battery specialization:
• Use specific knowledge of lithium ion battery cells together with the SPM tools to ensure production achieving the quality targets
• Lead production related cross-functional activities with R&D specialists in cell, module or pack development and Current Model Quality
• Lead work mapping failures, on the field and 0km
(failures occurring at our plant before of delivery to customer), to a specific production process
• Develop methods for failure analysis performed at supplier
• Work with Manufacturing Engineering and PPT with issues linked to module or cell production
Early phase involvement:
• Ensure the implementation of lessons learned related to production quality in new projects and products
• DFA (Design for assembly) evaluations of proposed designs
• Creation of Special Characteristics Agreements together with R&D
Sourcing for Quality:
• Support Category Business Plan with manufacturing aspect
• Assess potential suppliers prior to sourcing
• Support sourcing with Quality data analysis
Quality assurance of new vehicle launch:
• Drive quality assurance process with suppliers APQP
• Drive quality execution of manufacturing related issues at suppliers
• Review & approve PSW packages according to PPAP handbook
• Analyze capacity of manufacturing lines at suppliers
• Provide supplier on-site assistance as required Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66273-41728717". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Kristin Lövgren 031000000 Jobbnummer
7959673