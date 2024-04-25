Senior Statistician
Qrios Minds AB / Matematikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla matematikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
APNC is an expanding company specializing in providing statistical solutions for life science research. Our clients are primarily medical researchers in academia, and pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. With a diversified client base, we offer stability and ample opportunities for growth. At APNC Sweden, each individual shapes the company as delegated responsibilities and leadership create the most favorable work environment. Our goal is to be as attractive employer as possible, both to attract and retain the very best employees and to contribute to their well-being and satisfaction. We offer benefits such as bonuses, flexible working hours and part-time options, opportunities for remote work, maximum health support, as well as healthcare and pension insurance. Our ambition is to promote continuous learning through various lectures, courses, and other skill development opportunities.
Responsibilities
We are currently seeking a Senior Statistician to join our growing team, which currently consists of 7 individuals with diverse backgrounds in statistics, biostatistics and programming. Our office is located in Mölndal, within the new, ever-growing life science cluster GoCo Health Innovation City. We are looking for an experienced statistician with a strong passion for medical research and the ability to collaborate and lead a team. Personality is key to meeting our clients and driving the continued development of the company.
Responsibilities:
• Planning and designing clinical studies
• Leading statistical analysis and programming
• Reporting and interpretation of results (study reports/publications)
• Collaboration with various roles, such as programmers, project managers, medical specialists, and regulatory experts
• Team leadership
Your profile
• University degree in statistics, mathematical statistics, or mathematics
• At least 5 years of experience working with statistics in medical research
• Solid experience in SAS/R/python
• Positive and problem-solving attitude
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Experience in leading a team
About the organisation
We are collaborating with QRIOS Life Science & Engineering regarding this recruitment. The selection is ongoing, so be sure to send in your application today! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1061". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Helen Farman helen.farman@qrios.se 072-070 85 68 Jobbnummer
8638579