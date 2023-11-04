Senior Solution Engineer
2023-11-04
For our client we are now looking for an experienced Senior Solution Engineer.
About the company:
Our client is a development organization with product responsibility for Infotainment head units, android automotive platforms, software applications, radios, amplifiers, speakers and more. They work with:
• requirements and function ownerships,
• collaborate with partners and suppliers,
• develop, integrate and verifies software on all levels,
• develop, integrate and verifies infotainment, audio and sound solutions
• work in a Safe agile set-up, with a train set-up.
About the position:
As a Solution Manager Infotainment, you will work with delivery plans for the entire EACS delivery to the different introblocks (IB). The most complex plans are related to the software deliveries. You will be mapping all IB milestones with EACS deliveries. This is done in cross-functional meetings with product owners, verification leaders, testers, developers, suppliers, FVV, and stakeholders from the IBs. The organization delivers primarily to Volvo, Renault, and Mack trucks.
Roles and Responsibilities:
• Create delivery plans to make it very clear when and what they are going to deliver.
• Collaborate with Portfolio managers, Product managers, Architects, Verification leaders, Epic owners, Product owners, and Global Technology Managers.
• Monitor, align and communicate on development progress
• Manage stakeholders' communication
• Map EACS deliveries with IB milestones.
Qualifications:
• Knowledge and experience from previous leadership roles such as Product owner, Program manager or Line manager.
• Experience gained from working in a software development organization is a must.
• Project management or similar experience is a must
• Experience from Infotainment and Android development is a merit.
• Experience from Automotive is a must
• Good communication, presentation and negotiation skills at all levels
• Result oriented and structured.
Required skills:
• Project Management
• Stakeholder Management
• Function Ownership
• Automotive
• Agile
• IB milestones
• Infotainment
Preferred skills:
Android Development
Languages:
English(Proficient)
