Senior Solution Architect - Maestro(Kinaxis)- Supply Chain Planning
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Solution Architect - Maestro (Kinaxis) - Supply Chain Planning for a global company in Gothenburg, Sweden.
We are looking for a skilled resource with proven experience in Kinaxis RapidResponse/Maestro.
Specific competence needed: Maestro/Kinaxis RapidResponse Order Fulfillment.
Start is in June, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The Mission:
Mission is to define and design the architecture for Maestro business applications / Supply Chain Planning digital products within the organization, ensuring maximum value for customers. The candidate is accountable to define the target map for digital initiatives across teams, ensuring alignment of technology choices with one North Star Architecture and D&IT CAST.
The candidate is typically part of the team collaboration circle in Stable Teams Framework and support one or multiple product teams, constantly engaging the Tech Lead in such teams. Collaborate with the Enterprise Architect for strategic direction and follow established principles and guidelines, ensuring adherence to standards. Focus is on technical decisions being made regarding solutions and how they meet business needs.
A professional, leading the design of business applications or digital products which support digital business capabilities needs to realize the business strategy. Also support planning, development, deployment and maintenance of digital solutions within the company. The responsibilities also include functional or network leader roles within Architecture.
Key Responsibilities:
Business value driven design of Supply Chain Planning digital products / Maestro business application, covering applications, services and IT infrastructure, as well as the logical and physical interrelationships between its components.
Analyse the technology environment, enterprise specifics.
Design and document IT integration solutions using relevant platforms, support services, methods and guidelines.
Design Application architecture that guides product development considering reuse of business components and modern architecture disciplines driven by North Star.
Ensure usage of shared technical standards, tools, and platforms.
Align with Company Security directives and fulfilling the customer demands for information security.
Translate business requirements into IT architecture and describing it through a selection of architecture and design artifacts.
Analyse functional and create non-functional requirements.
Create solution prototypes.
Participate in technology selection.
Secure alignment of Architecture design with architecture principles from North Star.
Contribute to Enterprise Architecture practices and Target Architecture development by addressing technical aspects of Enterprise Architecture and securing consistency with Business and Information architecture.
Collaborate on multiple stages of the Business Architecture Framework, creating artifacts needed to define the business capabilities and how they are realized in the solution.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June, 6 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9322708