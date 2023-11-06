Senior Software Engineers - Automotive/other Industries

Siri AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-11-06


Siri AB is a consulting company offering IT and product development services since 2011 with offices in Malmö, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Düsseldorf(Germany), Frankfurt(Germany) and Hyderabad(India).
For our new projects, we are looking for embedded programmers in C/C++/Java and verification Engineers having previous experience in IOT/Automotive/Telecom or other relevant industries.
We are using agile methodology for our Software development process.
Requirements:
At least 5 years of experience in software industry
Embedded Software Design, development and implementation in C or C++ or Java
Automotive software verification/testing experience - Manual/Automation Testing
Translate high level customer requirements into software requirements
Ability to work on multiple projects at the same time
Bachelor in Electronic Engineering or equivalent

Soft Skills Required:
Team player with great communication skills
Autonomous and Proactive person
Driven and self-motivated
Good in English communication

Requirements - Good to Have:
Practical experience in developing low-level software like device drivers.
Master in Electronic Engineering or equivalent
Previous experience in Automotive or IOT solutions
HIL/SIL/MIL test bench Setup or testing experience.
Experience in multiple domains is an advantage
Python Scripting or Programming Knowledge

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19
E-post: arbets@siriab.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Reference: 2023040AF099".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Siri AB (org.nr 556859-4526), http://www.siriab.se
Anders Carlssons gata 4 (visa karta)
417 55  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Siri AB

Jobbnummer
8243997

