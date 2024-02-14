Engineering Team Lead, Database Reliability Engineering
2024-02-14
As the Database Reliability Engineering Team Lead, you will play a crucial role in architecting, designing, and maintaining the core database infrastructure that powers our platform. You will lead a team of skilled Database and DevOps engineers and collaborate closely with feature engineering teams to ensure seamless integration of database solutions into our products. Your technical expertise in database technology, coupled with your leadership skills, will drive the efficiency, reliability, and scalability of our database systems at Wolt.
Among responsibilities and challenges:
Lead a team of Database and DevOps engineers in the design, implementation, and maintenance of our database systems: PostgreSQL, MongoDB and Kafka
Collaborate with feature engineering teams at Wolt to understand their requirements and ensure the databases support their needs efficiently
Architect and optimize database solutions for performance, reliability, and scalability to meet the demands of a fast-growing company
Design and implement database security measures, including access controls, encryption, and data privacy
Advance the monitoring of database systems (PostgreSQL, MongoDB and Kafka) to identify and address performance bottlenecks, troubleshoot issues, and optimize query performance
Lead efforts to ensure data consistency, integrity, and availability across various database systems
Stay up-to-date with industry best practices, emerging technologies, and trends in database engineering to drive continuous improvement
Educate and empower the organization by sharing database best practices, providing technical guidance, and delivering training sessions to foster a deeper understanding of database technologies
Mentor and develop team members, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and technical excellence
Contribute to strategic planning and decision-making related to database technologies and architecture
Our humble expectations
Proven experience in database engineering, with a deep understanding of any of those technologies: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Kafka
Previous experience in team lead role, guiding and mentoring engineering team(s)
Strong expertise in database design, optimization, performance tuning, and troubleshooting
Familiarity with cloud-based database solutions and deployment (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP)
Excellent problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to addressing technical challenges
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across cross-functional teams
Experience working in a fast-paced, agile development environment.
Knowledge of data privacy and security best practices
A passion for staying current with the latest trends and advancements in database technologies
Next steps
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
The compensation will be a combination of monthly pay and DoorDash RSUs. The latter makes it exceptionally easy to be excited about our company growing and doing well, as you'll own a piece of the pie.
For any further questions about the position, you can turn to Product+ Talent Acquisition Partner - Anna Pivovar (anna.pivovar@wolt.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01
