Senior Software Engineering Manager
2024-12-23
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone leads and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
As a Senior Software Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining and securing our web- based and installed products which provide access to PCS (Picture Communication Symbols). It's a highly complex product with over 100 000 active users and cross-platform compatibility.
In this role, you will:
Build a new team of highly skilled Software Engineers to lead, mentor and inspire (direct reports)
Act as engineering area lead for the product area and collaborate closely with Product Management, UX Design, and Program Management area leads to define and execute a shared vision and strategy.
Drive continuous improvement in development processes, tools, and methodologies
Oversee the design, development, and deployment of web applications using .NET and modern frontend technologies
Collaborate with engineering peers to uphold architectural integrity across the product portfolio
Drive high-quality design and development processes while ensuring the reliability, availability, and scalability of our products.
Oversee the maintenance of legacy cross-platform applications.
This is a great opportunity if you want to work in a fast-paced environment with both strategic big-picture responsibilities while working hands-on with your team.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for someone that has:
Prior leadership/managerial experience having direct reports
Experience working with .NET development
Experience working with products on the Web in a commercial setting
Proven experience in promoting agile and lean software development practices within a team
Experience driving architectural discussions and decisions
We would be even more excited if you also have:
Experience being part of a leadership team
Experience with developing, improving and securing a product portfolio with peers in other disciplines/areas
Experience in med-tech and/or user-focused product development
Experience working with cross-platform development
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
