Senior Software Engineer (SuccessFactors)- People Domain
2023-01-02
WHO WE ARE
In People Management subdomain you will be part of an amazing team who will support and guide you in your new role. We work very close to our friends in People & Culture (HR) as well as the global community of people planners. In this position, you will have the opportunity to actively contribute to our digital transformation journey and be part of the SuccessFactors implementation in the Employee Central module. We have started on this exciting journey a year back and will continue in this path over the next 2 to 3 years. You will report to the Engineering Manager in the EC team and the role is based in Helsingborg.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
We are implementing SAP SuccessFactors as part of our digital transformation journey at IKEA and you will be part of Employee Central part of it in the People Administration and Org Management area.
Competencies and Expectations:
Certified Employee Central practitioner with an experience of 7 - 12
years with experience in at least 2 implementations in the role of a lead functional consultant.
Good knowledge around Process designs and Personas of SuccessFactors
Employee Central module.
Strong configuration skills around Core functionality of Employee central like Position Management.
Well versed in building Custom MDFs, Business Rules enhancement,
Letters and Notifications.
Actively participated in Design, Playback and UAT workshops.
Integration knowledge of EC with third party systems.
Understanding of various testing phases, approach and execution.
Lead or supported the Data Migration workstream of Employee Central
with key activities around Data Templates preparation, transformation, validation, and Data load.
Lead and work closely with the team and ensure deadlines are met and
deliverables meet the required functionality and quality.
Ability to communicate clearly, confidently, and concisely communication both verbal and written.
Ability to advise and support other members of the team.
Builds own understanding of our purpose and values; explores
opportunities for impact
Actively focuses on developing effective communication and relationship-building skills.
Understands expectations and demonstrates personal accountability for keeping performance on track
Understands how their daily work contributes to the priorities of the team and the business
Demonstrates strong commitment to personal learning and development.
GOOD TO HAVE:
Localized Core HR Employee Central knowledge for European region.
Additional certifications and secondary experience in other
SuccessFactors modules like Payroll, Compensation.
Integration of SuccessFactors with Open Text.
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU:
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people!
You are Passionate about delivery of high-quality software and motivated by continuously developing and enhancing self and others in programming skills and staying at the frontier of modern tools and technologies. You are energized by working both independently and in cross-functional teams. You are also motivated by working agile and being open to the changes and by sharing and living the IKEA culture and values Så ansöker du
