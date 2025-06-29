Senior Software Engineer Frontend
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
And now, we're on a quest to find our next senior software engineer - frontend -, someone as passionate as we are about making the world a happier place and enriching lives through the world of reading. Join our extraordinary team, and let's script a future where every day is a chapter of discovery, and every book is a key to a richer life.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a senior software engineer - frontend - at Nextory you will work with developing our website to create an amazing first impression that stands out to our to-be customers. You will be part of an awesome team with expertise in software engineering, product, design, and customer acquisition - all working together with the shared goal of increasing reading by making Nextory's global website truly outstanding!
You will be maintaining a high website performance and enhancing web SEO. The position is based in Stockholm at the Nextory HQ, Odenplan.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company. We believe that you take pride in delivering with both speed and quality, and use practices such as TDD and AI-assisted coding to do that.
We believe you have, for the field, relevant educational background
We believe you have at least 7 years of experience from working with web development
Solid proficiency with JavaScript, especially Vue.js, React, and TypeScript
Work on CMS-powered features (e.g. CMS likes Strapi / Payload are a plus) to deliver dynamic content experiences
Drive frontend architecture decisions, API design and ensure seamless integration with backend services
Experience with DevOps: CI/CD, monitoring, performance optimization, and basic infrastructure understanding
Experience with Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform is a plus
Experience with frontend testing frameworks (e.g. Vitest, Jest, Cypress)
We believe that you have experience from working with code reviews in your daily work
We believe that you have experience from agile methodologies, and continuous integration and deployment
Experience with running and analyzing data from A/B tests would make you stand out
We believe that you take pride in our product, that you love to drive development, that you are always striving to improve and that you believe that quality is key! You thrive working in a dynamic and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our product and your team.
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile, and preferably a link to your GitHub profile as well.
WORK ENVIRONMENT AND IMPORTANT DETAILS
At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success - and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office!
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
