Senior Software Engineer, Frontend
2025-03-17
Bokio is on a mission to make the world a better place for small businesses. We want to make it super easy for everyone to run a business through automation of financial services, accounting, payments and taxes.
We're now strengthening our Frontend Platform Team. A platform team takes good care of fundamentals of the product and provides a great developer experience for their customers, product teams. Product teams take good care of their product area and develop it to bring more value to end users.
Sounds exciting? Join the team and help us make an already awesome product even better!
More details can be found below, but in a nutshell:
You will be part of a small, experienced team that owns the frontend and mobile app platform while enhancing the developer experience. Our teams enjoy creative freedom to solve challenges, clear direction to stay aligned, and strong support to drive progress.
Your primary responsibility will be to develop, maintain and improve the frontend infrastructure, tooling and component library used by every product team across the company.
You will have a significant influence on shaping frontend architecture, and helping to increase productivity and joy of the frontend development.
Who you are
You truly care about improving the developer experience.
You are curious with a growth mindset and search for and enjoy finding ways to improve and learn.
You like collaborating with team members as well as across team boundaries, being a good communicator who is comfortable with spoken and written English.
You know, care about, and use sound engineering practices to develop well-crafted software.
What's in your backpack
You are highly skilled in frontend development, with a strong proficiency in React, TypeScript, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
You have deep expertise in modern frontend infrastructure and tooling, including bundlers like Webpack and Rsbuild, package manager like NPM and testing framework like Jest.
You have a deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, software architectures and have experience providing technical leadership. You can assess and suggest feasible solutions that are cost-effective to build and maintain.
It's considered a bonus if:
You have experience in a Tech Lead, Software Architect, or mentoring role.
You have proficiency with
React Native
C#, .NET and SQL
You have experience in maintaining or authoring component libraries and design systems.
You have knowledge of accessibility best practices.
You have/had your own company and understand the perils of running a small business.
You are familiar with accounting or fintech.
What we have to offer
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world.
A community of 5000+ Product Development professionals in fellow companies of Visma Group with active guilds in Frontend development, Software Engineering and Architectures, AI/ML, Cyber Security, Product Design, Product Management etc.
We invest in your growth and learning by weekly dedicated learning time, training budget, learning platforms etc.
Flexible working hours and freedom to work in hybrid-remote setup.
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm.
30 days vacation, comprehensive wellness grant, pension according to ITP levels and other benefits.
About Bokio
Bokio makes it super easy for everyone to run a business through the automation of financial services, accounting, payments and taxes. We make sure our users understand their finances and have the right tools to make the best decisions for their businesses.
You are welcome at Bokio for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace! We cherish a culture at Bokio where empathy, diversity, respect and courage are front and center. Get a glimpse of Life at Bokio at our Instagram. Please note that Bokio conducts background screenings as a final part of all employment processes, detailed information will be shared closer upon or per request. Ersättning
