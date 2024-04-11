Senior Software Engineer / Architect (Java/Full Stack Development)
2024-04-11
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Engineer / Architect to join our dynamic team. This role is ideal for someone with a strong background in Java and Full Stack development, who is also proficient in technologies such as Spring Boot, Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, and front-end frameworks like Angular and React. If you have a passion for developing scalable, high-quality software solutions and are looking for an opportunity to contribute to significant projects while growing your skills, we would love to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop high-quality, scalable, and efficient software solutions using Java, Spring Boot, and other technologies.
Lead the architecture and development of microservices and RESTful APIs.
Work with front-end technologies to create seamless user experiences.
Implement CI/CD pipelines for automated testing and deployment.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver projects on time and to specifications.
Mentor junior developers and contribute to the team's knowledge sharing.
Skills and Qualifications:
10+ years of experience in software development, with a strong focus on Java and Full Stack development.
Expertise in Java, Spring Boot, Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, and front-end technologies (Angular, React).
Proficient in database design and optimization for both SQL and NoSQL databases.
Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and delivery.
Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a strong attention to detail.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related field.
Why Join Us?
Opportunity to work on exciting projects with a global impact.
A supportive and collaborative work environment that fosters growth and development.
Competitive salary and benefits package, including remote work options.
Access to the latest tools and technologies.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
