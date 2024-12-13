Senior Software Engineer
2024-12-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Our team, Communication Platform are a dynamic team at Volvo Cars, focused on revolutionising how we connect with our customers. Our primary channel is currently the Volvo Car App, but we're expanding to encompass a wider range of platforms like email, SMS, WhatsApp, web, and even our vehicles themselves. With a wealth of opportunities to develop innovative systems, we're poised for significant growth. Our team is primarily based in Stockholm.
What you'll do
As a Senior Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in building microservices, primarily using REST APIs, to power our communications platform. You'll collaborate with a talented cross-functional team, including Android, iOS, Quality Assurance, Backend, Product, and UX experts.Key Responsibilities:
Rapid Development: Design, develop, and deploy prototypes and production-ready features at a rapid pace.
Technical Expertise: Leverage your Java and Kotlin skills to build high-performance, scalable, and reliable applications. Knowledge of C# is a Plus
Cloud Native Development: Work with cutting-edge technologies like Kubernetes, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, and more.
Data Integration: Interact with various data sources, including Kafka, Artemis, Redis, and PostgreSQL.
Collaboration: Partner with cross-functional teams to define product requirements, design solutions, and ensure high-quality delivery.
Continuous Improvement: Drive technical excellence, promote best practices, and contribute to a culture of innovation.
What you'll bring
Technical Proficiency: Strong foundation in Java and Kotlin, with experience in microservices architecture, REST APIs, and cloud-native technologies.
Problem-Solving: A keen ability to analyze complex problems, identify innovative solutions, and implement them effectively.
Collaboration: A team player who thrives in a collaborative environment and can effectively communicate with diverse stakeholders.
Self-Motivation: A self-starter who can take ownership of tasks, work independently, and drive projects forward.
Continuous Learning:A passion for technology and a commitment to staying up-to-date with industry trends.
