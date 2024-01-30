Senior Software Engineer
2024-01-30
Build a sustainable future with innovative technology as a Senior Software Engineer at Sellpy.
This role gives you a unique opportunity to make the world a better place, grow with technical challenges and contribute as a senior colleague to a progressive group of engineers.
We'd like you to showcase your ability to craft enduring code and play a guiding role in technical projects. Additionally, we hope you are ready to use your experience to support less experienced but equally talented engineers over time.
The idea is to create meaningful applications but also to electrify a positive and productive atmosphere. Make your move and join a unit of engineers where discussions are encouraged, occur frequently and where every member contributes equally to Sellpy's technical architecture.
In short, you will:
Develop features from start to finish across the stack.
Build user-centric, next-generation client applications.
Learn lots from an environment with continuous feedback from managers and peers.
Master JavaScript and the React/React Native & Node framework.
Proactively drive the technical development of Sellpy's clients forward.
Use experience and empathy to guide and inspire other developers.
You need:
To be an excellent software engineer.
A minimum of a 3-year engineering degree in Computer Science (B.S. or M.S.).
Experience in leading and guiding full-cycle technical development projects.
A minimum of 5 years of work experience from a previous engineering role.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript or extensive knowledge in another programming language with a willingness to rapidly enhance your JavaScript skills.
A true interest in encouraging and helping others succeed.
Demonstrated success in enhancing software architecture.
Written and spoken fluency in English, as this is our company language.
We'd be impressed if you have:
Led or coordinated junior colleagues and helped them grow as developers.
You'll get to:
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Spend time on personal development during monthly level-up days.
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering.
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Thrive in a social and driven people culture.
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other social activities.
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 30 million pre-owned items, saving almost 170.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
STOCKHOLM
