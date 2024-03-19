Data Enginner
2024-03-19
About the role
We were now looking for Data Engineer to strengthen our Engineering capabilities in Sweden who is interested in working with state-of-the-art data technologies and frameworks, enabling informed decision-making and having a big impact on your everyday work. As our customers are growing internationally the amount of data will also grow even more and you will be an integral part of a company set out to make our customers more data-driven.
What you'll be doing
Developing and optimizing our data pipelines, data collection, ETL processes and data warehouse.
Work closely with product managers, analysts, other software engineers, DevOps, and stakeholders across the business, to build solutions and data sets to enable new insights and help them discover new opportunities.
Scaling new systems and platforms as we grow to enable data as a product.
Take ownership and responsibility for the quality of our data with consideration of efficiency and performance.
Being an integral part of enabling insights to our customers and users.
Use state-of-the-art data processing frameworks, technologies and platforms to help the team achieve success.
Play around with data services using major cloud providers.
Work with different market-leading customers.
You should have
More than 5 years of experience in the software industry and at least 3 years of experience in data engineering services (big data), data management, programming and advanced analytics environments, including building data platforms on On-prem and Cloud.
Proficiency in at least Python, bash and SQL, and experience in a range of data management technologies, such as NoSQL and distributed systems. Knowledge of Java or Scala is a plus.
Experience with designing and architecting cloud-based data solutions (Azure, AWS or GCP)
Solid software architecture skills, keen to leverage patterns to write code that is resilient, scalable, and maintainable
What we offer
We offer you a great opportunity for your professional growth in a challenging role. With us, you will have a good opportunity to directly influence your career development. We believe that trust fosters freedom and creativity. Our culture is built on transparency and active sharing.
We provide you the opportunity to work with different projects and technologies to grow your career. We provide space and expenses to learn and get certified in desired technologies that give value to your role. You will get a good salary, pension, insurance plans, gym membership and the possibility to invest your part of the pension in the funds with the help of our partner company.
