Human Resources & Administrative Manager
2024-03-19
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Human Resources & Administrative Manager. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
You will be responsible for planning and leading the daily works within personnel management and administration, which is the administrative function that oversees the hiring, organization, compensation, and support of employees, as well as leading the general administrative function. You will also be arranging performance meetings with the Boden Team Members.
Desirable but not mandatory qualifications are:
Having 10 years experience as H&R Manager.
Experience of similar EU based industrial project.
Good command of written and verbal English,
Good skills of communication and organisation with the team.
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
Good knowledge about MS Office.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr
