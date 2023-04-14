Senior Software Engineer - Physical Meeting Points
2023-04-14
WHO WE ARE
At IKEA we have a vision to help more of the many people to have an affordable and better everyday life at home and be more convenient to where they are. At the same time, we aspire to become truly people and planet positive.
We believe that you, like us, thrive when meeting incredible people that are on the same mission at IKEA. People that are very humble, supportive and absolutely committed to leading home-furnishing retail into the future and creating a better life for more of the many people, by putting the customer at the heart of all we do.
Our team is focusing on providing digital tools for our amazing coworkers in our physical stores worldwide. We listen to our coworkers, make data driven decisions and we always have the customer in mind. We dare to try and learn new things. We are now looking for engineers that share our passion.
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for many people.
We are looking for a passionate engineer who is excited about technology and innovative ways of working and wants to be a part of shaping the future of IKEA!
To be successful in this role we believe that you have experience in building cloud-based services with Node and Typescript. You enjoy DevOps way of working with CI/CD, IaC and observability. You have a genuine drive to solve problems and create value for our customers. You enjoy working in an agile team taking ownership of the full product lifecycle. As a person you have a curious nature, learn quickly, and contribute to solving problems across the tech stack.
You get energized by delivering high quality code in a cloud environment, always eager to improve processes and explore new technology opportunities. You see simplicity, ownership, and accountability as key elements for a collaborative and empowered team.
A DAY IN THE LIFE WITH US
We build PWAs for mobile devices. We work with a DevOps mindset, in cross functional product teams. We always focus on delivering value and doing this often with small incremental releases. We listen to feedback, measure with data and continuously improve.
You will be part of the development of backend services, cloud architecture, test automation and CI/CD. There are also opportunities for front end work depending on your interest. Part of our work is also prototyping new ideas, both individually and across teams (we love prototyping and MVP!). We value sharing sessions and pair programming for learning. And having a lot of fun!
Your skills and interests include most of the below:
• Professional experience in Cloud architecture and services
• Professional experience in Node, Typescript
• Use to work with CI/CD, DevOps, Infrastructure as Code and GitHub
• Agile mindset, being a key part of an autonomous, cross functional agile team
• We work in an environment that encourages your personal growth where learning is a key factor.
OUR TEAM WITHIN IKEA
Our team is in the Physical meeting points domain where we focus on digitalize coworker operational tasks in the stores. We love to work closely and have a positive impact on our coworkers worldwide in their daily life on the store.
We are a product team with all capabilities in the team - engineering, product, design and data analytics. The foundation in the team is trust and openness. We try new things, learn, and grow together. We collaborate, pair programme and have regular social events to make sure we have fun together. Great teams build great products.
This role is based in Malmö, Sweden.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we would like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014"
If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to hiring manager Niklas Lööw at niklas.loow@ingka.ikea.com
