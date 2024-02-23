Senior Software Developer, Cloud Services
Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-02-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diaspora Services AB i Malmö
We are seeking an experienced Senior Developer to join our growing team. As a Senior Developer, you will use cutting-edge technologies to develop innovative solutions and services for our customers, helping them stay ahead of the competition. You will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of a service, from requirements to development, testing, deployment, maintenance, and continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
Strong experience with Cloud (Azure, AWS, or GCP), including resources and DevOps pipelines
Excellent coding skills in C#, Java, and/or Python
A strong sense of quality and experience with unit tests and integration tests
Nice to have:
Unix Shell script knowledge
Experience with docker and containerized setups
Kubernetes experience
Knowledge of protobufs
Experience with mqtt
Postman and Jira proficiency
GoLang experience
Terraform experience
Proficiency in English
As a person, you are an open-minded, flexible individual who thrives in challenging and changing conditions. You have a curious and innovative mindset, and enjoy solving problems. You value teamwork and have an inclusive approach to your work. You have a strong interest in architecture and take pride in producing high-quality code. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diaspora Services AB
(org.nr 559404-5105)
Tessins Väg 1 C (visa karta
)
217 58 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8494266