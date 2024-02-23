Senior Global Component Responsible - Embedded HW
2024-02-23
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are the hardware development group at Powertrain E&E (Electrics & Electronics). At Powertrain E&E we work together as a team, agile and with the mindset to continuously grow our employees and improve our embedded platforms, to support the strive towards our vision - To provide the best automotive embedded platform in the world for all brands within the Volvo Group. We develop embedded platforms for engines, transmissions, and full electric/hybrid powertrains for the complete Volvo Group. Our group is responsible for the hardware in the embedded platforms, and right now we are facing the challenge to develop our next generation embedded platforms of Electric Propulsion, Battery, Fuel Cell, Engine and Transmission control units.
About the role
As a GCR you will be the central node within Volvo and towards the supplier for your product. The role requires frequent communication within Volvo and with external suppliers, regarding specifications and functionality. The focus for your work will vary depending on the current project portfolio and product development phase.
Main responsibilities:
* Initiate and develop design concepts to meet objectives set by projects.
* Be responsible for the technical requirements and participate in development of hardware together with our suppliers and customers within Volvo.
* Securing QDCF for the engineering task, meaning responsibility to coordinate cross-functional work to ensure product quality, delivery, product cost and features.
* Create, modify, and release product documentations.
* Resolve quality issues in projects, in factories or in aftermarket.
The role includes traveling to production and engineering facilities within Volvo and at supplier, as well as opportunities to attend field tests, testing and experiencing the components in their real usage. The scope of the role is broad, you will build a large cross-functional network within Volvo and with suppliers, so the role will provide you with great opportunities to develop a wide set of skills and competences.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a customer-focused person with a result-oriented mindset. You need to have excellent skills to build networks and establish successful relationships both internally and through external collaborations with partners and suppliers. You are used to look at the bigger picture, taking decisions that benefit the greater cause, and can clearly articulate and anchor these decisions in various cross-functional forums. You feel comfortable with owning and taking responsibility for your components and do so with great attitude and can learn quickly when faced with new issues. You are a strong leader with highly developed communication skills, defining and driving inspiring visions, commitment, and present compelling narratives. With your "making things happen" mindset and high energy you create engagement, clarity, and structure to bring forward ideas to actionable solutions. On par with the rest of our team, you are curious, positive, proactive and want to work in the automotive business!
Requirements:
* Electronics Engineer with a B.Sc./M.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent education.
* 8+ years' experience and broad knowledge in electrical development in the automotive industry, incl. technical requirements.
* Recognized experience in cross-functional technology and business strategies.
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
It is considered a merit if you have experience in KOLA, DimCM and/or other Volvo Group Technology tools and methods.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy fun and exciting challenges and a very good understanding and possibility to influence the way of working for how to efficiently develop a high-quality automotive embedded platform. In essence, we are a group of highly motivated and skilled engineers that love our work and use our creativity to develop and maintain our products features and quality. We believe in an empowered workplace, where all our Engineers are trusted to take decisions and to drive efficiency in our development. You'll be part of inclusive teams where diversity is seen as high value.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
