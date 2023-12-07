Senior Section Director
2023-12-07
Do you have expertise in, and passion for, strategic leadership combined with deep knowledge in clinical drug development? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the clinical development programs in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines?
Then the position as Senior Section Director at AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
The Senior Section Director is a key leadership role within our Biopharmaceuticals R&D team. This role is responsible for managing the Global Product Directors (GPDs), focusing on hiring, capability development, and team assignments. The Senior Section Director also supports the portfolio strategy and operational planning of clinical development programs. This is an exciting opportunity to join a team where you are empowered to follow the science and make a significant impact on the lives of patients around the world.
What you'll do
As a Senior Section Director, you will provide strategic leadership and direction for the GPDs deployed to drug and non-drug/cross functional projects, driving a performance-driven global culture. You will communicate business priorities, culture, and vision to the GPDs, ensuring adoption of globally agreed Clinical Operations and TA strategies. You will also be responsible for assigning capable GPD resources to meet project demands in collaboration with other TA Senior Section Directors, the capacity management team. Additionally, you will provide expertise and challenge to support direct reports with proactive problem/risk identification, solution building, and issues resolution to facilitate achievement of objectives on time and to appropriate quality.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Bachelor of Science/Master of Science degree in related discipline, or equivalent work experience.
*
Global clinical operations expertise and leadership or equivalent clinical development leadership experience demonstrated in a variety of roles.
*
Experience across the product life cycle with significant experience in late stage development.
*
Demonstrated development of others, identifying and providing opportunities to improve the capabilities of other people.
*
Maintains high standards, including a commitment to AstraZeneca values and employment principles and policies.
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Demonstrated ability to set and manage priorities, resources, performance targets and project initiatives in a global environment.
*
Significant experience of program management and use of project management techniques in complex projects, including planning, resourcing, financial management and business case development.
*
Proven ability to develop successful collaborations with internal and external partners.
*
Strong strategic influencing skills, ability to influence broadly within and outside the organisation.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. us in our unique and ambitious world.
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. It's our combination of curiosity and courage that drives us, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before. We celebrate both our successes and failures along the way as we strive to make a difference in the world of healthcare.
Are you ready to dig deep into the biology of complex disease and uncover breakthroughs? If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. Apply now and join us in our mission to improve the health of people around the world.
So, what's next?
