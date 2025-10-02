Senior Scientist Immunofluorescence & Tissue Imaging
2025-10-02
Navinci is a Swedish biotech company specializing in developing innovative solutions for studying in situ protein expression and interactions. With a focus and a strong legacy in developing in situ proximity ligation assay technology, Navinci has established itself as a center of excellence in the field and has a broad portfolio of products that help researchers study protein interactions in depth.
We are now looking to expand our R&D team in Uppsala, Sweden. We are on an exciting journey to grow the company. If you are passionate about science, loves a dynamic and changing environment and want to be part of the team building a company - this is the role for you.
About the Role
We are seeking a Senior Scientist to join our Product Development team within R&D. In this hands-on role, you will contribute to the development and optimization of antibody-based assays for immunofluorescence, tissue imaging, and cell culture applications. Your work will directly support the creation of robust, scalable products for research use.
You will work across both tissue samples and cell culture systems, applying your expertise to develop assays that meet performance, reproducibility, and manufacturability standards. This role is ideal for a scientist who thrives in a structured, goal-oriented environment and enjoys translating scientific concepts into reliable products.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and optimize antibody-based assays for immunofluorescence, tissue staining, and microscopy.
• Design and execute experiments using both tissue sections and cell cultures, including non-adherent and adherent cell lines.
• Select and evaluate antibodies, reagents, and protocols for tissue- and cell-based applications.
• Perform assay validation, troubleshoot performance issues, and ensure reproducibility.
• Ensure assay robustness and scalability for productization.
• Support the transfer of assays into production and quality control, including documentation and SOP development.
• Contribute to experimental planning, data analysis, and reporting.
• Participate in design reviews and product specification discussions.
• Test and refine image analysis workflows.
• Stay current with scientific and technological advancements.
• Mentor and train colleagues or students in relevant techniques.
Qualifications
Required:
• PhD (or equivalent experience) in molecular biology, biotechnology, immunology, neuroscience, cancer biology, or related fields.
• Proven hands-on expertise in immunofluorescence, tissue staining, microscopy, antibody evaluation, and cell culture.
• Strong background in cell signaling, cancer biology, or neuroscience.
• Experience in assay development, optimization, and validation.
• Familiarity with image analysis tools and workflows.
• Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.
• Strong documentation skills and attention to detail.
Desired (not required):
• Experience working in regulated or structured product development environments (e.g., RUO).
• Ability to balance scientific rigor with practical constraints of product timelines and manufacturing.
• Understanding of design control principles and product lifecycle documentation.
What We Offer
• A collaborative and innovative R&D environment focused on spatial proteomics and biomarker detection.
• Direct involvement in product and technology development.
• A dynamic workplace where your expertise drives real-world applications. Så ansöker du
