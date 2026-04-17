Senior Sap Abap Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
This assignment is a strong match for you if you enjoy working at the intersection of deep ABAP development and modern SAP architecture. You will step into a technically demanding SAP environment where classic RICEFW development, upgrade support, integrations, performance work, and extensibility all play an important role.
The work spans both established on-premises solutions and newer patterns in SAP BTP, ABAP Cloud, RAP, and S/4HANA. You will help drive solutions that support clean core principles, scalable extensions, and composable event- and API-based architecture. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to combine hands-on development with real technical influence in a modern SAP landscape.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and enhance ABAP RICEFW solutions across functional areas and contribute to upgrade support.
You will build modern SAP solutions using OO ABAP, Code Push Down, CDS, AMDP, and HANA Modelling.
You will review and optimize code, work with ATC and Onapsis, and help raise technical quality through mentoring.
You will design and implement integrations using OData, IDOC, RFC, Proxy, and Webservices.
You will work with Fiori and Key User Extensibility to create business-facing extensions.
You will help shape SAP BTP architecture and design composable event- and API-based solutions connecting BTP with on-premises systems.
You will contribute to SAP ABAP Cloud and SAP ABAP RESTful Application Programming in modern extension scenarios.
You will support SAP S/4 HANA migration and implementation work with a focus on Clean Core Implementation, Application Extension Methodology, and the 3-Tier Extensibility Model.
Requirements15 years of experience in ABAP RICEFW development across functional areas and upgrade support.
10 years of experience with OO ABAP, Code Push Down, CDS, AMDP, and HANA Modelling.
10 years of experience in performance optimization, code review, ATC, Onapsis, and technical mentoring.
5 years of experience integrating with OData, IDOC, RFC, Proxy, and Webservices.
5 years of experience with Fiori and Key User Extensibility.
2 Years of experience with SAP BTP Architecture and designing composable event- and API-based solutions with BTP and on-premises systems.
2 Years of experience with SAP ABAP Cloud and SAP ABAP RESTful Application Programming.
2 Years of experience with SAP S/4 HANA Migration/Implementation, Clean Core Implementation, Application Extension Methodology, and the 3-Tier Extensibility Model.
You have strong learnability, critical thinking, adaptability, and communication skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7590084-1952523". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9860626