Senior Sales Director
Saab AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
We are looking for an experienced Senior Sales Director to join our expanding Marketing & Sales team responsible for Airborne Early Warning & Control systems. As Senior Sales Director you will work in close cooperation with all relevant business units within Saab to sell and secure complex contracts on a Mega Deal scale. You will have close interaction with the different programs and product owners, business development and strategy team, finance and commercial as well as Saabs top management to define and execute a succesfull win-strategy to develop and secure business. The successfull candidate will carry the campaign work from initial contacts with the customer, through business development and proposal offering as well as to negotiations and signing of contracts
This position offers an unique position to work with complex sales in the highly competitive international defence market and provides the opportunity to work with world leading portfolio and key areas for the company future. This means being able to manage large scale complex offerings of the product portfolio towards both new and existing customers. We believe that the successfull candidate has previous experience from campaign management and selling complex and demanding products and solutions.
Travelling is required, mainly outside Sweden. These travels can both be related to specific customer interactions as well as general marketing events such as exhibitions and tradeshows.
In our group all members contributes with their individual experiences and skills to create an effective and dynamic environment. You are expected not only to work with your individual area of responsibility, being a member of the team also means that you interact and take part in other activities and tasks within the unit.
Your profile
We are looking for an Senior Sales Director with excellent business understanding and leadership skills with experience from complex strategic international sales. We think you have a technical or business degree from university and/or experience from marketing and sales of complex systems on export market on a international market. As a person, you have outstanding ability to develop relationships and networks, but also to keep focus on pushing sales efforts forward until closing contract. You also have a passion for innovation, both regarding technology and business models. Analytical skills are very important not only to understand the customer requirements and system solutions, but also to manage all the financial aspects of our proposals. Excellent presenting and communication skills are mandatory as well as leadship skills to engage and lead bid teams succefully.
Since you mainly will engage international customers, English skills in a business environment in speaking and writing is mandatory. It is also preferable with Swedish skills.
Successful candidate can be located at any of Saab major sites.
We also assume you have:
*
Extensive experience management in very complex sales activites
*
Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
*
Proven ability and interest in leading, developing and challenging the organisation, management teams and employees
*
Cooperative skills, drive, and ability to generate energy and motivate team members
*
Persistance and dedication to handle long term marketing and sales initiatives
Desired experience are:
*
Experience working with the Swedish system (Swedish Air Force, FMV, State Department etc) performing sales activities
*
Experience from the aircraft industry, defense industry in particular
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Applications will be reviewed continuously. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_31668". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9116915