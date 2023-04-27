Senior Robotic App Tester
2023-04-27
Welcome to Robotics! You're in for an exciting ride. Here, we're doing things that no one else has done before. Our complex innovations are changing the game, and we're doing it all our way.
We're looking for a Robotic App Tester to join our team. You'll work with iOS or Android, testing and verifying our cutting-edge robotic applications. You'll have the freedom to work on your own solutions and make decisions that will help shape the future of robotics.
"At Auto Mower Connect, we embrace the challenge of tackling the untamed. We delve into complex conundrums and pioneer innovative solutions to problems previously unsolved. Our approach is distinctive, and our solutions are our own, as we take full ownership and responsibility for the decisions we make. Instead of being burdened with a hefty list of demands, our product managers simply state their desired outcome: 'We want a function that operates like this.' And it's our mission to bring that vision to life." - That's how Mia and Erick, the managers of the AMC tribe, portrays theirs's colleagues' daily work.
Are you an experienced Tester looking to take your skills to the next level? Mia and Erik are now looking to expand their tribe with more skilled co-workers.
We are looking for you that has experience in verification engineering, and you'll need to be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment where new challenges are always on the horizon.
And don't worry, we're not like any other engineering department out there. Behind our walls, you'll find a unique blend of 330-year-old engineering and one of Sweden's most interesting software departments. We like to think of our department as a start-up company within Husqvarna.
If you're ready to take on complex challenges and be part of an innovation that's changing the world, then we want to hear from you. Apply now and come join the fun!
Questions? Please contact us at: erik.petersson@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiting manager) or Kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiter)
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, 036-14 62 08, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
