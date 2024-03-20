Senior Risk Manager, Supply Chain, Scania Procurement
2024-03-20
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally.
Risk and Compliance at Scania procurement is looking for a committed team member to further develop our supply chain risk process.
You will be part of a motivated and curious team who works with developing the best solutions to tackle challenges and risks proactively in a complex global environment.
This is a cross-functional assignment, you will be working closely with other Risk Managers and colleagues globally at other functions at Scania and TRATON Group.
You will also have a close collaboration with Scania Procurement management.
Responsibilities
As Senior Risk Manager you will improve the current way of working and enabling the procurement strategic plan by implementing a robust risk process, for both strategic risks as well as operational risks.
You will be responsible for introducing new systems, methods and act as expert advisor to management at Scania procurement.
You will also have an operational responsibility to follow up, report and deliver according to targets and KPI.
You will in many issues be the link between Purchasing and Corporate Risk Management at Scania and be given the opportunity to take part in conferences, events and seminars and bring knowledge and awareness to the organization.
You
To be successful, you need experience of working with supply chain in a global organization.
We are looking for a Senior Risk Manager who thrives in a business environment that has strong core values.
As a person, you are a positive and social team player, eager to learn and a good collaborator.
You are good at building relationships, and have the ability to share experiences and knowledge with your closes colleagues and management in a skilled way.
You are creative and innovative. You are confident and enjoy working in a diverse environment with various tasks, both operational and strategical.
We believe you are an engineer or business graduate
Experience from supply chain risk management, project management, preferably experience from cross functional supply chain risk activities in a global company.
You should have a focus on results and a strong ability to take initiative. Further, you like to handle multiple parallel activities and have the ability to look ahead and think proactively. Being able to handle all details while maintaining a holistic view is absolutely vital.
Presentation skills and ability to express yourself in a clear and respectful way.
As the role involves a large international network, you will need to be proficient in both written and spoken English. Swedish is an advantage as well as other language skills.
Grit is a personal trait that is highly valued - despite obstacles ahead we see things through. We always do our best!
What do we offer?
Scania's corporate culture is characterised by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first.
Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we continuously invest in training and development for our employees.
The entire team is based at Scania's procurement office in Södertälje. In the modern open-plan landscape, you can work in different areas depending on the task; there are traditional desks,
but also project spaces, quiet rooms and a lounge where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break.
There is also a flexibility to work from home certain days of the week.
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than April 4th 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process.
For your information, we perform a background check for this position.
