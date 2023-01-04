Senior RF-Engineer
Quantum Computers have the potential to reshape our lives for the better and disrupt industries in ways we can't imagine- but we are not there yet! There are still several engineering challenges that needs to be solved. SCALINQ is on a mission to help accelerate the development of Quantum Computers by supplying the industry with the needed supporting hardware technologies. Our focus and expertise are within microwave engineering, focusing on packaging solutions and related components for quantum computers.
SCALINQ is a spin-off from Chalmers University of Technology, and its pioneering research initiative focusing on developing a full stack, large-scale quantum computer. SCALINQ currently offers a product line of sample holders, LINQER. Sample holders sit the closest to the quantum processor unit (QPU) and it is vital for its performance. In our research, we are already developing the next generation of LINQER as well as multiple other needed solutions for facilitating the upscaling of Quantum Computers.
With this position, we are looking for a person to strengthen our R&D team. We think that this is suitable for you with an M.Sc. or Ph.D. in engineering physics or electrical engineering with experience in microwave engineering and/or quantum physics.
Major responsibilities & qualities
As a Technical Lead at SCALINQ, you will oversee our R&D activities in close relation with our researchers from Chalmers. We expect you to be independent, self-propelled, and eager to take initiative. In this role, you will also participate in the development of the short and long-term technology strategy of SCALINQ. We hope you are willing and eager to shoulder a broad responsibility to grow SCALINQ.
The role includes:
Managing, planning, and leading our R&D team and development efforts
Coordinating the development conducted in-house and through our collaborative research projects
Representing the technology in sales processes
Support customer dialogues and collaborate with our customers to deeply understand wants, needs, opportunities, and trade-offs
Developing, implementing, managing, and evaluating SCALINQ's technology resources
Communicating to various stakeholders, both internal and external
Desired competencies
Microwave engineering
Electromagnetic simulation, for example in ANSYS HFSS or Comsol
Microwave measurements using e.g. VNA and signal generators
Knowledge in ultra-high shielding of microwaves, infrared and magnetic fields
Microwave system design, e.g. PCB design
Mechanical design for cryogenic and/or microwave applications
Some industry standard tools such as Inventor or SolidWorks.
Low-temperature design
Experience with low-temperature mechanical design
Understanding the workings of cryogenic systems
Quantum Technology
Quantum computing and quantum information technology
Superconductivity
About the job & the team
Diversity and inclusion sit at the heart of SCALINQ. Our biggest strength is the people that define our company. Everyone contributes in their own unique ways and with their particular skill sets. We have successfully combined research-based competencies with business and engineering to create commercially viable solutions. Your role as a technical lead is to oversee, contribute, and develop our technology roadmap, coaching new recruits to innovate and excel in what they are doing. The team is co-located at our head office in Gothenburg but we also have a presence in Chicago, USA.
What we offer
We have a multicultural environment that is filled with skilled and creative colleagues and encourages people to make their ideas happen. At SCALINQ, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and perspectives - while having a lot of fun in the process. Our culture is highly rooted in responsibility, inclusiveness, and diversity. We are a team of ambitious and energetic individuals and we are in it for the long haul! We value a healthy life/work balance and we are all about celebrating the small as well as large successes. Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you!
