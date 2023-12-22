Senior R&D Researcher in Green Hydrogen Technology
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Västerås
2023-12-22
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
For our research center in Sweden, we are looking for a senior researcher in green Hydrogen, a cornerstone in the global energy transition, to join a world-class R&D team within sustainable energy systems design. You will work in a dynamic, motivated, and creative team with a wide range of experience and competence and access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
Your responsibilities
Develop and lead local and global R&D projects to improve Hitachi Energy's offering in the Hydrogen area by securing new technology with analytical analysis, models, system-level simulations, laboratory tests, and technology demonstrators.
Develop and lead internal R&D and consortium projects related to Hydrogen with academic and industrial partners utilizing internal and third-party funding.
Lead a global multi-disciplinary community to develop and maintain a research strategy on Green Hydrogen by connecting your expertise with other relevant disciplines, such as power systems, power electronics, materials, and multi-physics.
Deliver results in technical reports, patent applications, measurements on laboratory mockups and R&D demonstrators, and other unique publications and presentations.
Your background
A PhD degree in physics, or a related engineering discipline with a specialization in energy system applications is required. (A strong foundation in electrical engineering concepts is a plus.)
Demonstrated experience in managing R&D projects or complex work packages, with the ability to report to multiple stakeholders effectively.
Demonstrated experience in developing strategies for technology development, particularly in the context of sustainable and innovative energy solutions.
A comprehensive understanding of the entire hydrogen production chain, from generation to application.
Expertise in developing multi-disciplinary analytical and simulation models of varying complexities, including electromagnetic, thermal, chemical aspects, and techno-economic analysis.
In-depth knowledge of power supply requirements and a strong understanding of power grid systems and integration.
Proven research experience in Hydrogen technologies.
A curious, adaptable mindset, excellent communication skills, and a strong team player approach.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
More about us
If you have an inspiring and responsible personality, combining strong leadership drive with technical strength, and want to contribute to creating greener, stronger, and smarter future sustainable energy systems, join us! We very much look forward to your application by 21st of January 2024. This role could be filled before the advertisement has expired, so don't wait until the last day to send in your application.
Recruiting Manager Nina Shulumba, nina.shulumba@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107 38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730 70 01 20; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Mikael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
