Senior Quality Assurance Lead
2024-03-14
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 19089
Would you like to help the bank manage technology risks and controls? We are now looking for a Senior Quality Assurance Lead to coordinate and drive prudent risk management through technology control governance in Quality Governance & Reporting team. Are you our new Senior Quality Assurance Lead?
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Quality Governance & Reporting unit. Quality Governance & Reporting's ambition is to increase risk awareness and continuously build structures and procedures that give Nordea Technology management an excellent quality support.
As the Senior Quality Assurance Lead, you will work in the Quality Capability and help driving initiatives to increase technology control awareness, governance of Quality related standards and ensure prudent risk management through technology control governance, design and assessments.
What you will be doing:
* Drive assessments and continuous improvement towards adherence to Nordea Technology standards for quality across various business units to achieve accuracy, consistency and aggregation of technology risks
* Understand standard quality risks and issues of varied complexity within business units, and partner with them to support in identifying improvements plans
* As a part of the reporting interpret results to identify trends and issues related to QA controls
* Coordination with risk drivers/stakeholders in Nordea
You will join an integrated Nordic and Polish team, passionate about providing governance, risk and compliance services through quality, and technological insight.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Work well with stakeholders
* Are passionate, honest, dependable and are willing to speak up even when it's difficult
* Have methodical approach with strong attention to detail
* Love learning and trying new things and you're excited about bringing your ideas to the table
* We expect you to have strong interest in being coordinator for activities and initiatives and play a central role in driving change, as well as support the creation of a great customer experience
Your experience and background:
* Strong collaboration with multidisciplinary teams and finds it interesting and rewarding to work in a cross-border Nordics & Poland organisation
* Be self-motivated, quality-driven and able to work autonomously
* Have a positive attitude, take on responsibilities and be an engaged and committed team player
* Experience within Quality Assurance & Testing
* Fluency in written and spoken English
* 6+ years of experience in Quality Assurance & Testing, Information Technology, or Technology Risk Management
* Bachelor's in Information Technology (or business), Master's degree would be a plus
At Nordea, we are committed in being a partner, our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you will have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. With us, you will be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
So please come as you are and bring your ideas, skills and unique background!
Location
The role is based in Helsinki, Stockholm, Warszawa, Gdynia, Gdask or Oslo. Occasionally you might travel to meet up with other team members. In Nordea we also have a hybrid working model allowing an option of partial remote work.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Welcome to apply by submitting your application no later than 11/04/2024. Please be informed that applications will be reviewed continuously and interviews might also be held during this time.
Kindly also note that a background check will be conducted. Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be considered.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
