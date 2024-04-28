Summer Barista - Kaffebartender

Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-04-28


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB i Stockholm

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A BARISTA RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS ON-SITE (STOCKHOLM).
Our concept is to serve a great coffee with a high-quality coffee that delivers a taste experience for the café lovers.

EDUCATION:
It is a requirement to have a diploma as a Barista or experience.

SKILLS:
You are a sales-driven person.
You have a sense of service and are always focused on giving the customer the best coffee experience.
You like taking the initiative and are not afraid of responsibility.
You love working with clients from differents cultures.
You spread joy and positive energy to customers.


EXPERIENCE
One year of experience as a barista.
Good with customer service.
B2C and B2B sell experience.
Experiencing in inventory management.

Language required:
English
Advantage
Spanish
Swedish

JOB SCHEDULE:
Summer

REQUIRED:
Passion for work in an international environment.

Application by sending your CV and more information:
mofyra.investment@gmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
E-post: mofyra.investment@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB (org.nr 559389-3653)
Skeppsbron 2 (visa karta)
111 30  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Mofyra Barista & Konsult AB

Jobbnummer
8644258

Prenumerera på jobb från Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB: