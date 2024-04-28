Summer Barista - Kaffebartender
2024-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB i Stockholm
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A BARISTA RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS ON-SITE (STOCKHOLM).
Our concept is to serve a great coffee with a high-quality coffee that delivers a taste experience for the café lovers.
EDUCATION:
It is a requirement to have a diploma as a Barista or experience.
SKILLS:
You are a sales-driven person.
You have a sense of service and are always focused on giving the customer the best coffee experience.
You like taking the initiative and are not afraid of responsibility.
You love working with clients from differents cultures.
You spread joy and positive energy to customers.
EXPERIENCE
One year of experience as a barista.
Good with customer service.
B2C and B2B sell experience.
Experiencing in inventory management.
Language required:
English
Advantage
Spanish
Swedish
JOB SCHEDULE:
Summer
REQUIRED:
Passion for work in an international environment.
Application by sending your CV and more information: mofyra.investment@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
E-post: mofyra.investment@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB
(org.nr 559389-3653)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
