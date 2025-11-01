Senior Python Developer
Role Description
Join a key program within a financial institution to scale credit risk models and frameworks for capital calculation. You will collaborate across teams and act as a technical lead while deepening your expertise in credit risk, a strategically important area.
Responsibilities
Serve as technical lead and subject-matter expert for the product.
Define and maintain solution design and architecture.
Work closely with product management to clarify and refine requirements.
Develop Python solutions using pure Python, pandas, and Polars.
Design and implement features that meet business and regulatory needs.
Provide support and maintenance for deployed solutions.
Develop and maintain metadata, user access, and security controls.
Offer technical support to users and resolve issues.
Produce and maintain technical documentation, including data models, process flows, and system diagrams.
Requirements
9-10 years of hands-on experience with Python, including third-party libraries such as pandas and Polars.
Experience with orchestration, caching techniques, APIs, and cloud platforms.
Proven experience in solution design and application architecture.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
High attention to detail and ability to deliver under pressure.
Experience working with credit risk IRB models.
Meriting
Experience in distributed data processing, job orchestration, and CI/CD.
Familiarity with data governance, lineage, and access control frameworks.
Knowledge of containerization and infrastructure as code.
Start/Duration
Start: 2026-02-01
Duration: Until 2026-12-31
Location
Stockholm (Hybrid)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
