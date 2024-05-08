Senior Project Manager Operations
2024-05-08
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you want to be part of shaping the future we want to live in?
Transport solutions are a key element in any society and by joining us you can be part of transforming this to a sustainable solution for future generations. We are hiring a Project Manager Operations, that means that you are leading a team of engineers that brings products to life. The newly developed technologies must be tested and evaluated, and you will be the one bringing products from drawings into real life. We are the link between product development and production.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are looking for:
Someone with a passion and a strong drive to achieve goals. Someone who is well structured and motivated to lead teams of highly skilled colleges to realize the introductions of new products. We look for you who come up with new ideas to support the transformation journey and have the natural ability to deal with various contexts such as new technologies and challenging projects.
Job description:
You will be a key player in the cross-functional product development teams. You will act and deliver in a large network requesting strong cross-functional collaboration with stakeholders where Operations is one. We are developing a manufacturing and logistical solution in tight collaboration with the rest of the Volvo group in order to be successful.
What's in it for you?
As a project manager you will be a central point for communication and building network that will give you opportunities for future development. You will be part of a team that believes in development through continuous improvements, both for the team and for each individual. We think that it is important to have fun together, care about each other and have a good spirit.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us?
Appreciated attributes for this role:
• Open minded with a positive attitude
* Face problems and act quickly and directly. Provide direct & actionable feedback.
* Appreciate feedback and seek for continuous improvement.
* Utilize your strong communication skills & be the connector between other functions.
We also pay attention to:
• University degree in business, technical or related discipline or equivalent experience
* Experience in project management
* Experience in Operations and Product Manufacturing
