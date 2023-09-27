Senior Project Manager
2023-09-27
Senior project manager with at least 10 years of experience in project management
Job purpose : To take the lead role and responsibility for planning and managing all aspects of the delivery of projects that will significantly affect the client organization. They may also be responsible for delivering a small portfolio of projects (i.e. related substantial projects) to deliver against understood and agreed criteria.
Accountabilities/Responsibilities -
• Demonstrate experience and capability in the delivery of projects requiring the creation of large project teams with multiple elements on a cross discipline and/or multi supplier basis.
• Expert understanding of concepts, procedures and application of project management and an extensive knowledge in other subjects or disciplines, which are relevant to the content of the project (e.g. ITIL and industry quality standards). Brings this knowledge to bear to ensure reuse and best practice across projects.
• Plans, manages and delivers the larger and more complex long-term projects that will significantly affect the client organization, and which will deliver strategic benefits to client and/or stakeholders.
• Evaluates situations using multiple sources of information.
• Projects will typically involve a significant element of risk to the business and/or external clients and require the ability to use and adapt recognized project management methods and processes, depending on the elements of the risk profile and governance needs.
• Delivers projects to contracted service levels and within defined financial targets whilst maintaining and developing customer satisfaction.
• Is recognized as the key supplier in delivery of a client critical or internal medium/long term business benefit.
• Must have proven ability to apply relationship management skills in the medium terms and to be able to build and own client and stakeholder relationships at executive levels (e.g. Director and above or prime external customer) during and beyond the project duration.
• Expected to coach / mentor and line manage Project Managers.
• Acts as lead change agent with ability to channel resources effectively internally developing best delivery practice or ability to identify the change impact on the organization, identify stakeholders and manage relationships, risk and engagement to deliver the project's outcomes successfully.
