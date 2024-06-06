Senior Program Director
2024-06-06
HCL Tech,is looking for an architect and engineering lead in Data & Analytics stream
In-depth understanding of data structure principles and data platforms
Problem-solving attitude, solution mindset with implementation expertise
Working experience on Modern data platforms which involves Cloud & related technologies, Graph databases, Virtualization
Well-versed with the end2end data management philosophies and governance processes
Has pre-sales experience and have involved in RFP/RFI/RFQ processes
Creative problem-solver with strong communication skills
Excellent understanding of traditional and distributed computing paradigm
Should have excellent knowledge in data warehouse / data lake technology and business intelligence concepts
Should have good knowledge in Relational, No-SQL, Big Data Databases and should be able to write complex SQL queries
Should have strong implementation experience in all the below technology areas (breadth) and deep technical expertise in some of the below technologies:
Data integration - ETL tools like Talend and Informatica. Ingestion mechanism like Flume & Kafka
Data modelling - Dimensional & transactional modelling using RDBMS, NO-SQL and Big Data technologies. Experience in Snowflake modelling would be an advantage
Data visualization - Tools like Tableau
Master data management (MDM) - Concepts and expertise in tools like Informatica & Talend MDM
Big data - Hadoop eco-system, Distributions like Cloudera / Hortonworks, Pig and HIVE
Data processing frameworks - Spark & Spark streaming
Hands-on experience with multiple databases like PostgreSQL, Snowflake, Oracle, MS SQL Server, NOSQL (HBase / Cassandra, MongoDB), is required
Knowledge of various data modelling techniques and should be hands on with data modelling tools like ERWin, TOAD, PowerDesigner, etc.
Experience in cloud data eco-system - AWS, Azure or GCP
Demonstrate strong analytical and problem solving capability
Good understanding of the data eco-system, both current and future data trends
10+ years of experience in the data engineering space with at least few complex & high volume data projects as an architect is mandatory Så ansöker du
