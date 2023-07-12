Senior Product Portfolio Manager for Battery Systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of an organization that develops solutions to address today's global challenges? We are determined to continue driving our industry towards a sustainable future, where Electromobility plays a vital role on the road to fossil-free transportation. Our technology shift to battery electric vehicles - providing reliable power is propelling us into a cleaner, better future.
Does shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and Energy Storage Systems, through product management excite you? Apply now!
As a Senior Product Portfolio Manager for battery systems, you will be a key player to define and maintain the global battery portfolio for the global Volvo Group. You will work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders and solution providers, to ensure that our high voltage battery portfolio meets the wide range of customer needs at the expected profitability level. To do so, you will closely follow the battery market trends on technologies, suppliers, competitors, and customer demands. Additionally, you will initiate and drive product cost and business case analysis for different Energy Storage System scenarios. In close cooperation with product planning and other internal stakeholders, you will support to define the Volvo Group battery product portfolio.
You will:
Monitor global Energy Storage Systems market and technology trends
Energy Storage Systems supplier and competitor analysis
Collect and consolidate future customer demands in alignment with product planning and other Volvo Group stakeholders
Initiate and drive Energy Storage System product cost and business case analysis
Analyze competitiveness and profitability of current and future Energy Storage Systems product portfolio
Propose future Energy Storage System product portfolio and product roadmap
Own and further develop the necessary tools and methods
Present analysis results and product portfolio proposals in steering committees and management meetings
Who are we and what do we do
Electromobility is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group and was created to be in the forefront of electrified transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is a growing agile organization in place to shape the future! The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System. At Energy Storage Systems, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the high voltage battery systems, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone with
Min. 3 years of experience in business case analysis and product strategy planning
At least 4 years of experience in product development within electromobility in the automotive industry
Expertise in battery product management and portfolio analysis
Solid understanding of battery cost structures and their main drivers (e.g., cell technology)
Solid competence within batteries and its market trends
M.Sc. in business analytics in combination with engineering. M.Sc. in Electrical, Mechatronics Engineering, Industrial Economics, MBA or similar
Meritorious:
Experience in high-voltage battery development
You have previously worked within complex technology projects or within the Electromobility Tech area. As a leader you are structured, analytical, courageous, self-driven, able to negotiate, excellent in communication and can manage a wide range of stakeholders effectively.
As a person you have demonstrated collaborative leadership. You are results-oriented and want to challenge the current normal.
To succeed in this role, you also need to be able to speak and write in English fluently.
What we can offer
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to influence the development of our future electrified products.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, etc. Customer success, trust, passion, change and performance are the values that guide us.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group Electromobility unit want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity!
For more information, please contact:
Jörgen Wulfsberg, Group Manager Energy Storage Systems Platform, jorgen.wulfsberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 20 August. Please do not expect any communication earlier. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7960528