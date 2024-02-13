Senior Product Manager for our client in Solna
We are looking for a Common Product Manager (CPM) for Credit Account and Partial Accounting for a client within the telecom industry.
Job description
• Work with various groups to identify and prioritize the features that improve the user experience and meet customer requirements.
• Create new features or improve existing ones based on market analysis, feedback from customers, and business goals.
• Ensure that the product follows financial regulations and industry standards, such as those established by banking authorities or consumer protection agencies.
• Evaluate and minimize potential risks linked to the product, such as the possibility of non-payment, deceitful activities, and compliance issues.
• Collaborate with data experts and risk analysts to create models and guidelines for evaluating the creditworthiness of individuals applying for credit.
• Establish guidelines for granting credit accounts and determining credit limits based on risk assessments and financial indicators.
• Establish the characteristics and conditions of accounts, including interest rates, charges, and repayment choices, that align with company policies and market patterns.
• Track how well accounts are performing and how customers are behaving to find chances for selling, increasing sales, or keeping customers.
• Use special algorithms and security measures to detect and prevent unauthorized access, identity theft, and fraudulent actions.
• Keep an eye on transaction activity for any unusual patterns and take necessary steps to stop financial losses.
• Assist customers with managing their accounts, resolving billing issues, and handling disputes.
• Evaluate how well the product is performing by analyzing important metrics like account acquisition, usage rates, and delinquency rates.
• Create reports and presentations for important stakeholders, such as senior executives and board members, to share important information and insights.
• Work together with internal teams and outside partners, like banks, credit agencies, and technology suppliers, to assist in the creation and distribution of products.
• Handle the negotiation and oversight of contracts and agreements with external providers to ensure they meet high standards, follow regulations, and offer good value.
Requirements
You should have experience working in the following fields: credit risk, project management
business analysis, customer credit and contract management. You have experience in consumer and payment credit in the market and have worked with financing, marketing, regulatory issues with installment payments, and alike. You should also be fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
It is meritorious if you have prior experience in fraud management.
If you are contracted for the assignment, you will need to undergo a mandatory security check.
Start of the assignment: 2024-02-26
End of the assignment: 2024-12-31
Deadline: 2024-02-16
Location: Solna
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
