Senior Product Manager
2024-02-09
Are you excited by working in a fast paced and innovation-driven environment, solving all the puzzles and opportunities that come up along the way? Join the growing SeenThis product team as Senior Product Manager for our core product Studio/Play, our easy-to-use, self-serve platform where ad builders can drop, edit and stream display creatives.
Our vision is to create a faster internet that allows for better and more high-quality online content. And we would love to have you join us on that quest!
About the role
As a Senior Product Manager, you will own the development and hands-on execution of our largest revenue driving product and platform. You also will work closely together with CPO on the vision for and development of new, innovative products in the display ecosystem.
Together with the CPO and other product owners, you will:
Drive the development of Studio/Play - set and drive the vision and development of an optimal and seamless user experience across platforms
Identify and drive development of new product opportunities in the ad tech ecosystem
Work closely with customers to drive development and adoption of the Studio/Play product and platform
Continuously improve and optimize our ways-of-working and foster both effective and efficient processes as well as safe-guard an agile, positive, encouraging, and inclusive environment
Build the foundations for accelerating SeenThis path to becoming a global player with clients and employees all over the world
Who you are
We believe that the ideal candidate is visionary and innovative but not afraid to get their hands dirty and get stuff done. You have a strong passion for product development, technology and agile ways of working, and preferably also experience from adtech, advertising, media or marketing industries, and/or start-up environment.
Furthermore, we believe that you:
Have Bachelor/Masters or similar in business administration, marketing, computer science or engineering
Have a few years of experience within product development, sales, product design or similar
Have a background or interest in designing a great user experience, focusing on creating seamless interactions and intuitive interfaces
Are a great communicator that effectively partners with internal stakeholders, external partners, and C-level executives
Have exceptional people skills
Are thoughtful and structured in your approach
Are open-minded, curious, solution oriented, positive, inclusive and empathetic
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se
