Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.With international calling, mobile top-up service and more we design products with the needs of modern migrants in mind.Our ambitious team reflects our international audience. We are a diverse group of people from all over the world that come together every day-and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances.Rebtel is looking for a Senior Product DesignerDo you want to strive for and celebrate success with ambitious people from all over the world?Are you looking for that rare place that is a combination of start-up spirit and stable business growth?Do you want to be part of creating the first true digital marketplace for the millions of people who have crossed a border?Are you a digital Senior Product Designer with exceptional problem solving skills, attention to detail and a passion for creating designs that are not only easy to use but delightful to experience?The roleYou will be part of the Rebtel team - a small team, achieving big things. You will be leading the design of our applications and web - impacting the experience of millions of users each month.The role includes taking ownership of design ideas through the research, wireframing and prototyping stages to the final product and beyond. You should be able to champion user research and usability testing across the company as well as help to ensure a high level of quality and consistency across Rebtel's products. We think that nothing is ever complete and that everything can always improve. Rebtel is a dynamic place where the best solution wins - no matter where it comes from.We are a small team managing a big business and rely on each member being a teamplayer and contributing with ideas and thoughts, also outside their own expertise.RequirementsThe tools you use are secondary but you should have your own views on what processes could be adopted when taking an idea from research to wireframe to prototype to final designThe ability to develop solutions to design problems that are as beautiful as they are functionalStrong visual design competenceAn interest in new apps and app design trendsProven experience in web designExperience with user research, usability testing and A/B testing is a bonusMinimum of 5 years of experience in a similar roleWe are looking forA hardworking individual who thrives in a rapidly changing environment with tight deadlinesSomeone who is into the details and passionate about qualityA problem solver with an analytical mindsetA fast learning and dedicated person who is ready to grow with RebtelRebtel is an international workplace and at the office we speak English, therefore a high English proficiency is required.We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world, to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.