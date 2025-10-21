Senior Producer
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Senior ProducerWe are looking for a highly experienced Senior Producer to head up one of our Game Areas for Helldivers 2. Working closely with the Area Director, you are responsible for the delivery and execution from teams in your Area, ensuring we achieve quality production through cohesive rituals and sustainable methods while staying true to the overall product vision & goals.
Through effective communication and proactive planning, you work with project stakeholders to provide clarity, identify and resolve blockers & dependencies and approach change and ambiguity with curiosity and compassion. You always have a Plan B (and probably a plan C) up your sleeve. You are skillful at navigating needs from various directions, knowing when to dig into details, as well as keeping your eyes on the big picture.
You are a great collaborator, team builder and champion, as well as being structured, thorough and resourceful. You don't shy away from hard and uncomfortable decisions, striving to find the right balance between creative freedom and production constraints; keeping a steady progress while not compromising on quality.
The Producer works collaboratively with Directors and Team Owners and acts as a 'Master of Ceremonies' - you keep tabs on production rituals to make sure we have clear processes, all the way from pre-production and planning through to development, hardening and release. You are responsible for managing risks and driving decisions to ensure your teams stay unblocked, have clarity on priorities and can rely on the plans provided. Working closely with your Team Owners, you support them in translating direction briefs into workable specs, take the team through planning and estimation rituals, make sure we maintain a solid JIRA hygiene, facilitate retros and strive to achieve a high and reliable release accuracy.
As a Senior Producer you are expected to support and mentor more junior producers, contribute to continuous improvement of our production standards and practical application of our methods and frameworks across development areas.
What you'll do:
Collaborate with project leadership on risk management, problem solving, redundancy planning and issue tracking
Handle planning and execution for your game teams and provide support to achieve results in sustainable ways, on time and within budget
Champion production best practices, ensuring centralized process integrity as well as tactical adaptations to optimize team effectiveness
Work closely with Team Owners to make sure each team have efficient rituals to produce their work & build strong team cohesion (stand-ups, retros, task breakdowns & estimations, capacity & velocity planning, dependency mapping, playtesting, team building events and so on)
Maintain a prioritized feature backlog for each team, balancing creativity and innovation with technical limitations, player sentiment and team capabilities
Understand team velocity, capacity and costs of pipelines, content, features and systems - guiding both future work plans from concept, prototype & pre-production all the way to live service maintenance, bug fixing & quality of life improvements
Promote a high degree of ownership in each team, ensuring leveraged ways of working and accountability for what the team builds and ships to our players
Provide excellent communication and increase transparency and visibility for all partners, project leadership, stakeholders and the team
We believe you have:
Extensive and relevant production experience on midsize game teams, in one or more game areas
Proven history of managing complex product development, overseeing a project or area of 30+ developers across multiple teams (internal and external)
A strong understanding of the game development lifecycle and production best practices in a live environment
Shipped titles similar to Helldivers 2, with focus on systematic and procedural approach to gameplay
Managed internal and external stakeholders where expectations are high and processes are still evolving
Experience in working through others to achieve results
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time, 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period. Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible. You need to be eligible to work in Sweden.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Currently located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Jobbnummer
9568074